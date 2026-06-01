SC gets 5 brand-new judges; strength to increase to 37

New Delhi, Five brand-new judges were on Monday selected to the Supreme Court, which will now have 37 judges, one except the updated approved strength of 38.

According to different alerts released by the department of justice in the Union law ministry on Monday early morning, senior SC supporter Venkita Subramani Mohana, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court have actually risen as leading court judges.

Once they take oath and presume charge, the SC will officially have 37 judges.

The federal government last month promoted a regulation modifying a law to increase the approved strength of the peak court to 38 from 34, consisting of the Chief Justice of India.

While there were currently 2 jobs, after the approved strength was increased, completely 6 posts ended up being uninhabited in the pinnacle court.

With 5 consultations on Monday, the Supreme Court has one job.

The 5 names were advised by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 27 and the consultations came through in 4 days. PTI

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