Pramod Gubbi on purchasing a difficult market

As India’s Q4 profits cycle reveals indications of bottoming out, Marcellus Investment Managers sets out an exact three-theme playbook, and cautions that macro headwinds from petroleum might damage the healing.

India’s Q4 revenues season has actually provided an enjoyable surprise. Clever 100 revenues grew 13% year-on-year, with the bulk of that strength focused in the last quarter. For Pramod Gubbi, Co-Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, the more crucial concern is not what simply occurred, however whether it can last.

“We are reversing the situation from the last couple of years,” Gubbi discussed.

Micro and macro have “completely reversed

“Last number of years the macro looked rather sanguine whereas we were having a hard time to see revenues development simply when appraisals were quite high. That incomes cycle appears to be bottoming out based upon what we have actually seen in Q4, plainly there are more upgrades than downgrades,” says Gubbi.

The complication, however, is that just as the corporate earnings picture is improving, macro forces, crude oil prices, rupee depreciation, rising bond yields, inflation, are moving in the wrong direction. The micro and macro have, in his words, “entirely reversed.”

Q4 Earnings Snapshot



Nifty 100 profit growth (YoY)

+13%

Earnings trend

More upgrades than downgrades

Key risk



Crude-driven raw material costs

Valuation verdict



No compelling broad-market opportunity

Paints: Crude proves to be a cloud



In paints, competition is stabilising, but crude remains a cloud. Asian Paints’ quarterly results, with topline up nearly 10% and improving margins, illustrate a broader trend across building materials. The sector went through an unusually rough patch as aggressive new entrants disrupted a previously stable competitive landscape. Gubbi sees that intensity easing.

Market shares appear to be settling, volume growth is recovering, and Asian Paints’ own push into vertical integration, manufacturing more of its raw materials in-house, should widen its cost and pricing advantage over rivals once those investments come on stream. The near-term risk remains crude-linked input costs, but the structural story is intact.

“Simply when we believed the profits cycle is bottoming out, we are confronted with macro headwinds– which puts an enigma on the sustainability of the healing, states Gubbi.

Pharma & & chemicals lined up

Pharma and chemicals are structurally and cyclically lined up. Gubbi flags both sectors as sticking out for an unusual mix of enhancing basics and sensible assessments. United States rates pressure– which taxed Indian pharma exporters for a number of years– is now mainly behind the sector. In chemicals, the excess supply overhang from China is likewise fading. Domestic health care, covering medical facilities, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals, stays among the firmest structural development stories in the market.

3 styles for a challenging market



Asked straight where to put cash, Gubbi’s response specifies and intentionally narrow.

Economic sector financials



Appraisals are at their most engaging in years. An unusual pocket of clear worth in an otherwise costly market.

Health care

Structural development throughout pharma, medical facilities, and diagnostics– with evaluations that are not extended.

Produced exports

Rupee devaluation is increasing competitiveness; international re-industrialisation is driving need for transformers, turbines, and electrical supply chain.

AI-driven power need a tailwind for Indian capital products business

On the produced exports style, Gubbi makes an astute macro-to-micro link. The Western world’s push to re-industrialise, especially throughout electrical energy facilities to power AI information centres, is producing strong international need for the sort of capital products that quality Indian producers produce. Rupee weak point includes a more one-upmanship. The AI-driven power need story, he argues, is not simply buzz; it is a resilient tailwind for Indian capital items business with direct exposure to worldwide supply chains.

For financiers browsing a market that provides neither low-cost assessments nor a tidy macro background, Gubbi’s message is clear: be selective, remain bottom-up, and concentrate where development and worth correspond.