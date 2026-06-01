Pixel Watch 5 emerges at the bottom of the ocean

Google has a pretty prolific track record when it comes to device leaks and we now have another for the collection. A Pixel Watch 5 prototype emerged in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, revealing its design well ahead of launch. The images of the Watch 5 were shared by Randy Pitchford, the co-founder of Gearbox Software – the studio behind the Borderlands franchise.

According to the post on X, the watch was unearthed during a scuba diving session near the Caribbean island of St. Martin. Pitchford noted that the wearable had enough reserve power to show the time, but the main battery was drained (pun intended). From the front, the Pixel Watch 5 looks identical to its predecessor.

Pixel Watch 5 prototype (credit: Randy Pitchford)

The back has several markings for some of its key specs. These include IP68 ingress protection, which has obviously kept the salt water from messing with Watch 5’s internals. We can also spot Pixel Watch 5 marking and a 45mm one, which confirms this will be the same size as the larger Pixel Watch 4.

The rest of the markings confirm the presence of a heart rate sensor, UWB chip, pulse sensor, SpO2 and skin temperature tracking. The only other bit of info we’ve seen for the Pixel Watch 5 is that it may ship with a custom Tensor chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon offerings which were present on all previous Pixel watches.