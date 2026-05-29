Akasa Air flight runs brief on fuel, makes emergency situation landing in Lucknow

Bhubaneswar-bound Akasa Air flight QP1503 dealt with a complete emergency situation “PAN PAN” alert from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) due to low fuel while en path from Bengaluru, authorities informed Arvind Chauhan from TOI on Wednesday.

The flight was then diverted to the Lucknow airport following bad weather along the initial path.

Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar Akasa Air flight QP 1503, running Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane (registration VT-YAJ) landed securely as the pilot-in-command looked for top priority clearance and asked for a clear technique to make sure landing in a single effort amidst fuel restraints.

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The airplane, bring overall of 194 guests and team on board, was diverted to Lucknow at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday amidst unfavorable climate condition in Bhubaneswar.

Quickly at 9.02 pm, the ATC stated a complete emergency situation following the pilot’s report of low fuel levels. Authorities right away triggered emergency situation reaction procedures, under which crash fire tenders were released and placed at designated points along the runway in preparedness for any contingency by 9:04 pm.

The Akasa airplane landed securely on runway 09 at 9.21 pm. The pilot then notified the ATC that all operations were typical and no support was needed. ATC withdrew the complete emergency situation at 9.30 pm on verification of scenario being under control.

“Akasa Air flight QP 1503 operating from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar on 27 May 2026 was diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions, which were not favourable for landing. The pilot followed all established operational and safety protocols in line with standard procedures,” the airline company stated in a declaration. “The flight subsequently departed from Lucknow and landed safely in Bhubaneswar at 00:02 hrs on 28 May 2026.”

Airport authorities stated that all basic security and emergency situation treatments were followed, and the scenario was managed effectively with no event.

3 travelers deboarded the airplane in Lucknow. The flight was then anticipated to resume its journey to Bhubaneswar later on in the night.

(With inputs from TOI)

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