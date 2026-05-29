2025-26 foodgrain production approximated at record 376 MT

NEW DELHI: India is approximated to have actually produced a record 376 million tonnes (MT) of foodgrains in 2025-26 crop year, which is 5.3%greater than the 357 MT reported in the previous year, stated farming ministry while launching most current price quotes of crop production on Wednesday.For 2026-27 crop year, ministry has actually been getting ready to reduce the effect of El Nino on the sowing season.IMD has actually forecasted’listed below typical’monsoon rains in the middle of growing danger of El Nino – a weather phenomenon which is usually related to weak monsoon in India. Records reveal that such conditions lowered output of essential Kharif crops such as paddy and maize by more than 10 %in 77 and 65 districts, in various states throughout India in the past.Starting Thursday, ministry will arrange a two-day nationwide conference chaired by farming minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Kharif crops to handle El Nino dangers, climate-resilient farming, organic farming, pulses and oilseeds production, digital farming, financing and danger management.