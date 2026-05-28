TMC MLA Dilip Mondal jailed from Odisha over hate speech case in West Bengal

The Special Task Force of the West Bengal cops on Wednesday apprehended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Dilip Mondal from a hotel in Odisha’s Puri in connection with a case associated to supposed hazards made versus competing political celebrations in public speeches after the current Assembly elections, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal. (X)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/27/400x225/Trinamool-Congress-MLA-Dilip-Mondal---X-_1779869981132.jpg"alt ="Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal. (X)"title ="Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal. (X)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal. (X)

Mondal, the MLA from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district, is the very first TMC lawmaker to be detained because the celebration lost the April assembly elections, protecting just 80 of the state’s 294 seats.

Authorities stated Mondal had actually been absconding because an FIR was signed up versus him. His child, Arghya Mondal, was detained in addition to 5 others on May 18 on charges of having unlawful guns.

“Dilip Mondal will be produced before an Odisha court and gave Bengal on transit remand,” a policeman stated on condition of privacy.

Following the swearing-in of the Bharatiya Janata Party federal government after the May 4 election outcomes, a number of TMC leaders have actually either been jailed or questioned by authorities and main firms in connection with different cases.

Previous minister Sujit Bose was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with supposed corruption in recruitments at the South Dum town in North 24 Parganas district.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, chairman of Baduria town in the exact same district, was jailed by cops on Tuesday after authorities recuperated a big amount of relief products and 80 lakh in unaccounted money throughout a raid at his home.

Cops authorities stated a minimum of 50 more TMC leaders from various districts throughout Bengal have actually been detained considering that May 4 on claims of extortion, corruption and violence.