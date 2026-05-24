SRH vs RCB: Who won the other day’s IPL 2026 match? Outcome, highlights, points table & group standings upgrade

The other day night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a batting masterclass to squash Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in Match 67 of IPL 2026.

It was among those timeless IPL run-fests on paper, however SRH turned it into a one-sided program after publishing a huge 255/4 in 20 overs. RCB strove in the chase however were constantly behind the video game after that explosive SRH batting display screen.

SRH Batting Domination: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan & & Klaasen Go Full Attack Mode



SRH’s innings the other day night was pure T20 mayhem in the very best method. Abhishek Sharma came out shooting, smashing 56 off simply 22 balls with 5 6s and 4 borders, setting the tone right now.

Travis Head supported with a fast 26 off 16 balls, however the genuine control came when Ishan Kishan took charge with a sensational 79 off 46 shipments, keeping SRH well ahead of the video game.

Heinrich Klaasen definitely completed things off in design, smashing 51 off simply 24 balls. With Nitish Kumar Reddy including an unbeaten 29 off 12, SRH stormed to a big 255/4.

RCB Bowling Nightmare as SRH Keep Scoring Freely



For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it was a long night in the field the other day. Every bowler chose runs, with none able to manage SRH’s aggressive batting technique.

Rasikh Salam was the only one who had some success with 2 wickets, while Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya got one each. In general, SRH simply kept hammering runs all over the park without grace.

RCB Chase Falls Short Despite Patidar and Iyer Resistance



Chasing after 256 the other day night was constantly going to be difficult, however RCB began strongly through Venkatesh Iyer, who smashed 44 off 19 balls to provide a fast trigger.

Early wickets consisting of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal slowed things down terribly, and the needed rate kept climbing up out of control.

Rajat Patidar attempted to hold things together with a strong 56 off 39 balls, while Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 41. Still, RCB ended on 200/4, well except the target.

SRH Bowling Steps Up: Eshan Malinga Shines Under Pressure



Safeguarding 255 the other day night, SRH’s bowlers supported their batters completely. Young pacer Eshan Malinga stood apart with exceptional figures of 2/33, keeping things tight when RCB were attempting to counter-attack.

Sakib Hussain likewise broke in with 1/31, and even Travis Head got a wicket as SRH managed the video game right through the 2nd innings.

SRH Look Scary, RCB Need Quick Fixes



This win the other day night reveals simply how harmful Sunrisers Hyderabad can be when their leading order fires in sync. Anything above 250 all of a sudden feels attainable for them.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, it’s another uncomfortable tip that their bowling attack is dripping far a lot of runs in important video games.

SRH win a big confidence-boosting win, while RCB are left looking for responses as IPL 2026 relocations deeper into business end.

Short ratings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 255/4 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 79, Abhishek Sharma 56, Heinrich Klaasen 51; Rasikh Salam 2-53) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 200/4 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 56, Venkatesh Iyer 44, Krunal Pandya 41 not out; Eshan Malinga 2-33) by 55 runs

IPL Points Table & & Team Standings Update



As things stand in the existing IPL 2026 points table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are put on top with 18 points from 14 matches and the very best Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.783 amongst the leading groups. Gujarat Titans (GT) are 2nd with the very same 18 points however a lower NRR of 0.695, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit 3rd with 18 points and an NRR of 0.524. With all 3 groups connected on wins and losses, NRR has actually ended up being the important aspect choosing the last standings heading into the playoffs.

Inputs from firms