SCRWWO organise hydration drive at Vijayawada railway station

Members of the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) organised a ‘hydration drive’ at Vijayawada railway station on Sunday.

The programme was organised for passengers, auto drivers and workers who work tirelessly during the peak summer, said SCRWWO president Versha Sonakiya.

SCRWWO, in association with Bharat Scouts and Guides and volunteers distributed about 1,000 buttermilk packets in the waiting halls, platforms and at the Clock Tower centre (at railway station).

“The rising heat can lead to dehydration affecting the health conditions of passengers and frontline workers. We request the public to take water and buttermilk frequently,” said SCRWWO secretary Niharika.

Organisation joint secretary Gnana Prasuna, officers Nusrat M. Mandrupkar and others distributed buttermilk packets to the passengers in Coromandel Express train.