Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt no longer inspire copycat fashion! Karan Johar says Bollywood’s trendsetting era is fading

There was a time when Bollywood dictated everything from wedding wardrobes to salon makeovers. A hit film or a celebrity appearance could instantly spark nationwide fashion trends, with fans eager to recreate every look worn by their favourite stars.

But according to filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, that era is slowly disappearing as audiences today are chasing individuality over imitation.

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From Celebrity Obsession to Personal Identity

Over the years, Bollywood celebrities have heavily influenced fashion choices in India. One of the biggest examples came after Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017, when pastel bridal lehengas suddenly became the preferred choice for brides across the country.

But KJo now believes consumers no longer wish to mirror stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, or Deepika Padukone.

‘People don’t want to copy Kareena, Alia, Deepika!’

During an appearance on The BarberShop with Shantanu, Karan — who also owns the jewellery label Tyaani — reflected on the changing mindset of fashion consumers.

He said, “Earlier, there used to be a gold standard that Bollywood has worn it. Now, there is a certain attitude about that too. People are like, ‘Why should I wear this? Kareena has already worn it,’ or ‘Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have already worn it.’ They don’t want to wear the same thing because they don’t want to come across as someone copying a Bollywood star. Nobody wants to look like a wannabe version of a celebrity anymore. Everybody is seeking individuality.”

According to him, modern luxury buyers now value exclusivity far more than celebrity association. Instead of asking for outfits inspired by film stars, customers increasingly demand personalised styling and unique designs that help them stand apart.

Luxury Fashion Buyers Want Exclusivity

KJo further explained that even designers are witnessing this shift firsthand.

“When people go to Manish Malhotra, they often say, ‘I don’t want to wear what X, Y, or Z has worn.’ Everybody wants individual treatment. They want customer service that feels tailored specifically to them. They want to feel special. Their mindset is: ‘We are paying you, so what are you giving us that you are not giving someone else?’ There’s now a strong demand for exclusivity and individual catering,” he shared.

His comments highlight how celebrity influence, once considered the ultimate stamp of approval in fashion, may no longer carry the same aspirational power it once did.

When Bollywood Fashion Was the Ultimate Trendsetter

Interestingly, ace designer Manish Malhotra had once described a completely opposite phase in Bollywood fashion culture. Speaking to Mashable India, he recalled how audiences enthusiastically copied costumes from the iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai after its release.

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“I remember when Dil To Pagal Hai released, people suggested that I open my own boutique because the film’s outfits had become so popular. Every tailor was copying those clothes. That was the moment I realised I didn’t have my own label. When my designs got copied, I saw it as a sign that they had connected with people,” he said.

What was once seen as admiration and aspiration has now transformed into a desire for originality — a sign of how rapidly consumer culture and celebrity influence are evolving in the age of personal branding.