Mumbai, India hosts Global Esports Games, 70+ athletes from 23 countries to compete

India will host the Global Esports Games World Finals in Mumbai, from 19-22 March 2026, providing India’s growing esports and gaming ecosystem an international stage to compete. Organized by Eflag Corp and the Global Esports Federation, with the support of Maharashtra Tourism, GEG Mumbai World Finals will feature 70 top-tier athletes from 23 countries and territories. This premier event will also feature GEFcon and GEFestival.

After successful editions in Singapore, Istanbul, and Riyadh, the Global Esports Games, the international national-team esports championship, makes its South Asia debut with India hosting the World Finals in Mumbai. The tournament will witness leading esports nations competing in DOTA 2 and Clash Royale. The national teams of leading esports nations like Argentina, Australia, the USA, Great Britain, Indonesia, and Türkiye, will compete alongside India and teams from 16 more countries and territories, marking a significant milestone for India as it steps onto the global stage as a host of one of esports’ most prestigious international competitions. The global broadcast reach is projected at 40 million+ viewers.

The programme will feature a Grand Opening Ceremony, GEFCon, GEFestival, fan experiences and meet-ups, playoffs, the grand finale, and medal and trophy presentations, before concluding with a ceremonial handover to Los Angeles for the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports Games in December 2026.

The Global Esports Games Mumbai World Finals is expected to catalyse investment across broadcast production, tournament operations, digital content creation, and youth skilling, reinforcing India’s emergence as a global esports destination.

Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and senior state ministers, will inaugurate the event. Shri Devendra Fadnavis said, “The future will be shaped by technology, innovation, and digital ecosystems. We are proud that India will host the Global Esports Games, welcoming athletes from around the world to Mumbai. By bringing together sport, technology, and youth talent, this event further strengthens our position as an emerging global hub for digital innovation.”

Sir Paul J. Foster, KStJH, President and CEO, Global Esports Federation, said, “India represents one of the most dynamic growth stories in global esports, and there is no city better suited to host our flagship event than Mumbai. This is a city powered by youth, creativity, and innovation, the same forces shaping the future of esports worldwide. Hosting the Global Esports Games here is about more than competition; it’s about opportunity, connection, and reinforcing our belief that esports is for all.”

Shripad Ashtekar, Founder, Eflag Corp,added, “We are committed to strengthening India’s esports ecosystem and are glad to bring the GEG World Finals to Mumbai, India. This move marks a significant milestone as it will foster talent development, innovation, and global competitiveness while accelerating the rise of homegrown talent, showcasing India’s capabilities on the global esports stage.”

India’s esports market is set to triple from $38 million in FY25 to $132 million by FY30, growing at a 26% CAGR (BITKRAFT-Redseer Report). The ecosystem includes 2.8 million competitive esports players, 40 professional teams, and nearly 20 major game titles.

The competing National Teams at the Global Esports Games Mumbai World Finals in India are: South Africa, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Benin, Cuba, Ecuador, United States of America, Ghana, Great Britain, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, Serbia, Tunisia, Türkiye, Belarus (Team #worldconnected), and India (Host Nation).