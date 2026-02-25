LegaXy launches LegaXy Sports Academy as Indian sports stars come together to strengthen school-level sports education

LegaXy, a leading sports management and entertainment brand, along with Indian sportsmen Harshit Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Puja Tomar, Neetu Chandra Srivastava and Pratima Singh, today announced the launch of LegaXy Sports Academy, a school-focused initiative aimed at strengthening structured sports education by integrating elite athletic training with academic excellence.

Designed to work closely with schools, the academy offers structured in-school, after-school, and high-performance training programmes that prioritise fundamentals, fitness, and mindset development, while ensuring children remain fully engaged with their academic education.

“Over the years, our work across the sports ecosystem has highlighted a strong opportunity to strengthen sports education at the school level,” said Aneesh Gautam, Co-Founder and Director of Talent, LegaXy. “Too often, young athletes navigate their formative years without clear pathways or long-term guidance. LegaXy Sports Academy has been created to bring clarity, professional systems, and athlete-led mentorship into early-stage development, without forcing children to choose between sport and studies. Our focus is on building sustainable talent pipelines, where young athletes receive the right guidance, exposure, and performance support from the very beginning.”

Speaking about his involvement as a co-founder, Harshit Rana, Indian Cricketer, “Good training always starts with strong fundamentals. What attracted me here is the emphasis on pressure- free learning. Children train regularly, parents see progress, schools see discipline, and kids enjoy learning. There are no shortcuts, only long-term growth.”

Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian Cricketer and Co-founder, added, “Cricket has taught me patience, adaptability, and the importance of enjoying the game while constantly improving. What I appreciate about LegaXy Sports Academy is its focus on structured learning without unnecessary pressure on young athletes. When children get the right guidance early, they not only develop skills but also confidence, discipline, and a positive mindset that benefits them far beyond sport.”

For Ishant Sharma, Indian International Cricketer and Co-founder, the decision was driven by the need to create environments that prioritise character over outcomes. “Sport has always been more than winning for me. It teaches patience, discipline, and resilience. At LegaXy Sports Academy, children can train in a safe, structured environment, enjoy the process, and grow the right way. That is how strong individuals are built.”

Umesh Yadav, Indian Fast Bowler and Co-Founder, added, “The circumstances I grew up in and the path my career took changed my life through cricket. When children get the right guidance at the right age, everything changes. That belief is what brought me to LegaXy Sports Academy. The focus here is on basics, fitness, and mindset. The discipline and confidence children build stay with them long after they stop playing.”

The academy follows a scientific Long-Term Athlete Development framework across eight sports, including cricket, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, swimming, taekwondo, and martial arts. Along with mentorship from professional athletes and experienced coaches, the approach focuses on early talent identification and progressive development pathways, allowing students to pursue sport without compromising academic progress.

Puja Tomar, International Mixed Martial Artist and Co-founder, said, “Strength is not aggression. It is confidence and control. Structured training helps children develop discipline, self-respect, and self-confidence. Schools benefit from organised programmes, parents feel assured about safety, and children carry these values with them for life.”

Pratima Singh, International Basketball Player and Co-founder, added, “Team sports build leadership and teamwork from a young age. Children learn how to grow together, communicate better, and support each other. These lessons go far beyond sport. That is real education.”

Neetu Chandra Srivastava, National-level Taekwondo Practitioner, Actor and Co-founder, said, “Sport shaped my discipline and confidence from a young age. Structured training in schools builds teamwork, self-belief, and resilience. At LegaXy Sports Academy, children develop these qualities while enjoying the process, and that balance stays with them for life.”

The launch of LegaXy Sports Academy forms part of LegaXy Impact, the organisation’s commitment to building inclusive, purpose-driven initiatives that strengthen India’s grassroots sports ecosystem.