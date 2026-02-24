Mumbai Gets Its Newest Pharmacy Destination: Medicine Walla Opens Doors in Mira Road

The Community- First Pharmacy Launches with Up to 20% Off, Free Home Delivery, and WhatsApp & Call-Based Ordering for All of Mumbai – And already has its eyes set on expanding across Mumbai

The healthcare retail scene in Mumbai’s northern suburbs has a powerful new player. Medicine Walla, a community pharmacy built around the belief that quality healthcare should be accessible and affordable, has officially launched its first outlet at Mira Road, Mumbai. With trained pharmacy staff, free home delivery across the vicinity, WhatsApp and call-based ordering for customers across Mumbai, and an offer of up to 20% off on all purchases, Medicine Walla is redefining what a neighbourhood pharmacy can do.

The Mira Road outlet stocks a wide range of prescription medicines, OTC products, health supplements, personal care essentials, and wellness products – all under one roof. Licensed pharmacists are on hand to guide every purchase, ensuring each visit is a trusted healthcare experience. And for those who can’t make it to the store, Medicine Walla goes the extra mile: customers anywhere in Mumbai can simply send their prescription over WhatsApp or place an order via a quick call, and get their medicines delivered right to their door.

“This launch is a dream come true. We started Medicine Walla because every person deserves quality medicines at fair prices. Mira Road is a vibrant, growing community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve the people here. And with our WhatsApp and call ordering, we’re not just a Mira Road pharmacy – we’re ready to serve all of Mumbai today. More outlets across the city are already in the pipeline, and this is just the beginning.”

– Suraj Punjabi, Co-Founder, Medicine Walla

Whether you walk in, call in, or WhatsApp your prescription, Medicine Walla has you covered. With an ambitious expansion roadmap and a city-wide delivery vision already in motion, this is one pharmacy brand that Mumbai will be hearing a lot more about. Residents can visit the Mira Road store and enjoy the discounts, or reach out via WhatsApp or phone to get their medicines delivered, anywhere in the city.