UNICEF YuWaah & Bajaj Foundation, in Collaboration with Project Mumbai, organized Campus Climate Roadshow in Colleges across Mumbai, Ahead of Mumbai Climate Week 2026

The initiative served as a powerful prelude to the upcoming Mumbai Climate Week, ensuring youth voices, ideas, and innovations remain central to climate conversations and policy dialogues. Curated as an immersive engagement experience, the Roadshow transformed college campuses into vibrant hubs for sustainability education and action.

At the heart of the Roadshow was a travelling E-Waste Mural Exhibition, created from discarded electronic gadgets collected by students across India under the Meri LiFE partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Environment. The installation powerfully underscored the importance of circular economy practices and responsible consumption.

The Roadshow also featured:

Youth-led panel discussions with climate leaders and practitioners

Interactive games and quizzes on circular economy and urban resilience

Peer-led conversations on campus-level sustainability initiatives

The initiative spotlighted three key climate themes aligned with Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Food Systems, Urban Resilience, Energy Transition. Through dialogue and interactive engagement, students explored how these themes intersect with everyday life and local governance — bridging campus-level innovation with broader civic and policy frameworks.

Across six colleges, (Mulund College of Commerce, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Lords, Universal College, Mithibai College, Narsee Monjee College, K J Somaiya College over 500 students actively participated in discussions, installations, and interactive engagements, with campuses showcasing existing sustainability practices such as biodegradable composting systems and in-house water treatment plants. Students pledged to establish and strengthen dedicated green clubs to institutionalize climate action, while peer-driven commitments reinforced the integration of sustainability into campus culture. A key highlight was engagement partner PROD’s interactive “Climate Dictionary” activity, which simplified complex climate concepts and encouraged collaborative learning among young participants.

Reflecting on the need to support youth-led climate action, Giorgia Varisco, Chief of YuWaah, said:

Young people are already leading climate action in their communities. As Youth Engagement Partners for Mumbai Climate Week, UNICEF YuWaah is proud to support their leadership and changemaking journeys, through initiatives like Campus Roadshows, that make climate education practical and action-driven

As part of the Roadshow momentum, UNICEF YuWaah is supporting the Youth Green Innovation Challenge, a national platform inviting young changemakers aged 16–24 to present climate solutions

under the themes of Food Systems, Urban Resilience, and Energy Transition. Selected innovators will showcase their solutions at Mumbai Climate Week 2026, engage directly with experts and policymakers, and explore opportunities for scale and sustained support.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, added, “The Campus Roadshow and Youth Green Innovation Challenge exemplify what MCW stands for: turning ideas into action through conversations that matter. By bringing these initiatives to college students, we are building a network of young climate advocates who will carry momentum beyond February and into their communities.”

The initiative reinforced a clear message: climate action is not a future agenda — it is a youth-led movement shaping the present.