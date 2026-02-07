Hindustan Zinc and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research Advance Zinc-Ion Battery Technology for Large-Scale Energy Storage

Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 & NSE: HINDZINC), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally, in collaboration with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), has developed stable and reliable zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for large-scale renewable energy storage. This milestone marks a significant step in India’s indigenous research on energy storage technologies.

Zinc-ion batteries are emerging as strong candidates for stationary energy storage due to the abundance, low cost, and wide availability of zinc resources. While optimizing electrode and electrolyte materials to achieve longer cycle life and higher energy density remains a key challenge, the collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and JNCASR is addressing this by developing low-cost electrolyte formulations and stable zinc-ion battery prototypes suitable for large-scale deployment. These advancements demonstrate the potential of zinc-ion batteries to support renewable energy storage safely and efficiently.

Through this collaboration, JNCASR researchers, supported by Hindustan Zinc, are developing low-cost electrolyte formulations and building zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes. The newly formulated electrolytes improve stability and enable longer cycle life. The prototypes have been evaluated under realistic testing conditions, such as solar energy capture and release profiles, demonstrating their suitability for renewable energy applications.

Highlighting the significance of the ongoing work, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO and Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: “Zinc-ion battery technology represents an important opportunity to leverage India’s abundant zinc resources for the energy transition. Our partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research reflects our commitment to enabling safe, cost-effective, and scalable energy storage solutions that can support the growing integration of renewable energy.”

While zinc-ion batteries currently have lower performance metrics than lithium-ion batteries, they offer distinct advantages, including exceptional safety, lower material costs, and non-flammable aqueous electrolytes, key attributes for large-scale and long-duration deployment.

Dr. Prem Senguttuvan, Associate Professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, also mentioned, “Zinc batteries hold immense promise for sustainable and secure energy storage. This partnership with Hindustan Zinc underscores JNCASR’s commitment to impactful industry–academia collaborations. It will strengthen indigenous research capabilities and contribute to building reliable, India-centric solutions for the clean energy transition.”

Hindustan Zinc aims to accelerate the shift toward sustainable energy solutions, as zinc plays a critical role across industries such as steel, renewable energy, battery storage, electrical and electronic components, and mobility. Through the development of next-generation zinc materials, and in partnership with JNCASR, the company is laying the foundation for a safer, greener, and more self-reliant energy future for India.