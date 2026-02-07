BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited Commissions Rs 1,100 crore State-of-the-Art Advanced Metal Coating Line at Ranihati, West Bengal

Jindal (India) Limited, part of the BC Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in the country, today announced the successful commissioning of its new state of the art advanced metal coating line at its Ranihati manufacturing complex in Howrah district, West Bengal, with an investment of 1,100 crore. The first coated product was successfully rolled out this week, marking a significant milestone in the company’s downstream capacity expansion and modernization program.

This commissioning is expected to boost the production of value-added coated steel products by approximately 60% to around 0.3 million metric tonnes. In addition, the company expects its revenue to increase by 20% in FY26, supported by higher volumes and an improved product mix.

The newly commissioned line has been supplied by SMS Esmech and is equipped with advanced automation, precise coating control systems, and high process stability. The line is capable of producing coated products in thickness ranging from 0.3 – 2.0 mm and widths ranging from 750 mm -1,350 mm, catering to applications across infrastructure, construction, white goods, solar mounting structures, engineered buildings, and premium roofing solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, said, “The commissioning of this state-of-the-art advanced metal coating line reflects our long-term vision to build a strong, technology-led downstream steel platform in India. Investments in advanced manufacturing capabilities enable us to enhance product quality, expand our value-added offerings, and align our growth with India’s rapidly evolving infrastructure and manufacturing needs.”

In FY25, BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, announced an investment of 1,500 crore for the expansion of its downstream steel capacity at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in West Bengal. The commissioning of the new metal coating lines with capability for multiple coating types, forms a key part of this 1,500-crore capex investment.

With this strategic expansion, Jindal (India) Limited will be able to significantly enhance its production of Galvanized Iron, thereby catering to the fast-growing infrastructure and white goods sectors across various regions in India. The installation of the new Galvalume lines further strengthens the company’s ability to serve high-exposure industrial applications and premium roofing segments, where superior corrosion resistance and consistent quality are critical.

“Jindal (India) Limited is one of the leading national players in the downstream steel industry. This expansion reflects our unflinching commitment to embracing quality and innovation while maintaining a strong focus on technology advancement. As a market leader, we will continue to expand deeper into existing and new markets and aim for double-digit growth year-on-year”, added Mr Jindal.

Jindal (India) Limited is one of the oldest players in the downstream steel product industry. A significant portion of the company’s revenue has been driven by the eastern region, followed by South India. However, over the years, the company has adopted a pan-India strategy, expanding into North and West India through increased capacity growth. Currently, contributions from these two regions constitute approximately 20% of its revenue, and the company aims to increase this to 30% in the near future. Jindal (India) Limited sees immense potential in these regions due to the rapid growth in infrastructure development and industrial projects.

BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited has two modern factories located at Howrah, West Bengal with a total metal coating capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum. The facilities are equipped with five advanced coating lines, catering to widths ranging from 700–1460 mm and thicknesses from 0.15–2.0 mm, and offer capabilities in advanced colour coating, galvanizing, galvalume, and innovative magnesium alloy coating technologies for enhanced corrosion resistance and durability. The company offers a diverse range of products across three major divisions that include sheets, pipes, and aluminum foil. With strong brands like Jindal Sabrang and Jindal NeuColour+, Jindal (India) Limited dominates the colour-coated sheets market, particularly in Eastern India, and maintains a significant presence across the country. Currently, 70% of the company’s total production consists of coated flat steel products, which remains a key area of focus for future growth and expansion.

Recently, the company also secured the Letter of Approval (LoA), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal India Steel Tech Limited (JISTL), for setting up a greenfield steel manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha. Jindal (India) Limited’s JISTL will invest Rs 3,600 crore in the first phase of the project and a total of Rs 15,000 crore in the state, in three phases, by 2030.

Jindal (India) Limited, founded in 1952, is part of BC Jindal Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. The group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses like packaging films, energy & steel products.