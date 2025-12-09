‘Employee Engagement, Netflix-Style’: ExtraMile Play Raises USD 500,000; Another Startup from The StepUp Ventures’ Acceleration Program Secures Funding

India, Dec. 8 —

ExtraMile Play, a gamified employee engagement platform often described as offering “Netflix-style workplace engagement,” has raised about$500,000 in a seed round, marking another successful fundraising milestone for startups emerging fromThe StepUp Ventures, one of Bharat’s leading accelerator platforms.

The round was led byGSFandMount Judi Ventures, with participation fromGrowthSense,Growth91, and continuing angel investors. The fresh capital will be used to enhance technology capabilities, deepen automation, and expand into new enterprise verticals and international markets.

StepUp Ventures’ Role Highlighted

“We are deeply grateful to The StepUp Ventures for their unwavering support and belief in our journey. Their structured mentorship, market access, and founder-first approach has played and continues to play a pivotal role in helping ExtraMile Play reach new milestones” said Pooja Bajaj, Founder – ExtraMile Play

ExtraMile Play is a high-performing graduate ofThe StepUp Ventures Acceleration Program, which provided end-to-end support including strategic mentoring, product refinement, market access, and structured investor readiness.

According to StepUp Ventures, the company’s disciplined execution and rapid traction made it one of the strongest startups in its cohort.

Raja Singh Bhurji, CEO – The StepUp Ventures said:

“We are excited to see ExtraMile Play reach this milestone. The startup’s journey – from entering our program to raising this round – reflects the impact of structured acceleration and founder-first support. This fundraise strengthens our belief in outcome-driven startup enablement.”

About ExtraMile Play

Founded byPooja Bajaj, ExtraMile Play leveragesAI-driven, gamified experiences to help enterprises run consistent and measurable engagement, learning, and wellbeing programs.

The company has worked with100+ enterprises, engaging over1.5 lakh employees across BFSI, Retail, Pharma, Consulting, and IT sectors.

Its product suite includes gamified learning modules, DEI-focused experiences, wellbeing initiatives, and automated engagement workflows. Clients includeMotilal Oswal, EY, Cipla, Edelweiss, Aditya Birla Capital, andNexus Malls.

Pooja Bajaj said:

“This fundraise is a validation of our mission and the trust our partners have placed in us. With our new investors on board, we will scale faster – strengthening our platform, launching our mobile app, and integrating deeper AI-led personalization.”

About The StepUp Ventures

The StepUp Ventures is a leading acceleration platform supporting early-stage startups in validation, growth, and scale through structured programs, global mentorship, market access, and investor support with focus on being Bharat Focused. The platform has engaged with over5000+ Applicants from all across India, with65 Portfolio startups, built80+ VC partnerships, and run multiple high-impact cohorts across India.

ExtraMile Play’s successful seed round marks another addition to StepUp Ventures’ growing list of startups securing institutional funding.

Visit us at:

https://thestepupventures.com

https://extramileplay.com