Rosso Brunello Fall-Winter 2025: Crafting Timeless Confidence

India, Dec. 8 — Rosso Brunello steps into Fall-Winter 2025 with a collection rooted in purpose, precision, and enduring style. This season celebrates the brand’s core philosophy where craftsmanship shapes identity and every silhouette reflects decades of refinement. The new lineup of men’s and women’s boots and moccasins brings together elevated functionality and classic design, offering pieces that feel both familiar and refreshingly modern.

Anchored in artisanal excellence, each pair is meticulously crafted using premium leathers, rich textures, and heritage inspired detailing. From structured ankle boots to sleek moccasins, the collection emphasizes comfort without compromising character. Every material is chosen for its ability to age beautifully, ensuring that each piece evolves alongside its wearer and becomes more expressive with time.

Fall-Winter 2025 stands as Rosso Brunello’s tribute to authentic luxury, footwear made to last, designed to inspire, and created for those who value substance over spectacle. Whether navigating the pace of the city or stepping into moments of leisure, this collection offers timeless companions built to elevate every occasion.

1. Brown Leather Boots

Product Price: Rs. 19,999

Product Description: Step into timeless elegance with Rosso Brunello’s quilted knee-high boots, crafted in premium leather with a sleek buckle detail. Designed for refined winter style, they blend sophistication, comfort, and effortless versatility. Available in Rosso Brunello stores.

2. Black Leather Boots

Product Price: Rs. 19,999

Product Description: Step into timeless elegance with Rosso Brunello's quilted knee-high boots, crafted in premium leather with a sleek buckle detail. Designed for refined winter style, they blend sophistication, comfort, and effortless versatility. Available in Rosso Brunello stores.

