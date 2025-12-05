Colorix, an Orange Company, Launches New Label Printer Segment with Jetrix Series

India, Dec. 3 —

Surat, Gujarat, December 03, 2025.Colorix Debuts in the Label Printing Segment with Advanced Jetrix Series: Jetrix 330 & Jetrix 330S.

Colorix, a leading brand under Orange O Tec Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces the foray into the dynamic label printer market with the launch of its next-generation printer series Jetrix. The series debuts with two flagship models, the Jetrix 330 and Jetrix 330S, engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern packaging and labeling for diverse industries including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food and beverages, cosmetics, consumer goods, and logistics.

Pioneering Precision and Productivity in Label Printing

With over 15 years of industry experience and a proven track record of 650+ successful digital printer installations, Orange O Tec, through its Colorix brand, is poised to set new benchmarks in sustainability, flexibility, and efficiency. The Jetrix series reflects Colorix’s commitment to high-performance, innovation-driven printing solutions, and a robust pan-India service infrastructure.

The introduction of the Jetrix 330 and Jetrix 330S addresses the surging demand for on-demand, high-quality, and customized label production, driven by regulatory norms, growing market for packaged goods, and a shift toward eco-aware, short-run printing requirements.

Jetrix 330 & Jetrix 330S: At a Glance

* Hybrid Digital-flexo Label Press: The Jetrix 330S blends the flexibility of digital inkjet technology with the cost-effectiveness and process integration of flexo printing. This combination allows simultaneous multicolor printing, cold foiling, and in-line finishing, enabling one-pass production from print to pack.

* Productivity & Versatility: Designed for small to medium runs with intricate requirements, Jetrix printers empower manufacturers to produce variable, diverse, and personalized label applications-streamlining costs and reducing time to market.

* Superior Print Quality: Utilizing advanced industrial-grade Kyocera printheads, the Jetrix delivers crisp print resolution up to 600 DPI, fast drying times, with up to 7 ink colors (CMYK and optional spot colors including white, orange, violet, green).

Contact: Orange O Tec Pvt. Ltd. |sales@colorix.co | +91 74900 43336