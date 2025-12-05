galebal-debuts-in-the-health-and-wellness-industry,-welcoming-the-uk’s-flowmode-fitness-to-india

India, Dec. 3 —

New Delhi, December 2025: Galebal Enterprises, an India-based new-age conglomerate, has debuted with a “10-year Quality of Life Vision”, marking its long-term commitment to transform the health and wellness industry. The first pillar of this vision is their partnership with the UK’s revolutionary fitness brand, Flowmode Fitness. Galebal Enterprises is introducing the Flowmode’s globally recognised Flow Theory to India, which is a centric approach on activating one’s inner flow, the natural rhythm of energy sustained through consistency in movement.

Galebal Enterprises promotes the idea that health and wellness in India are more of a lifestyle choice. People are trying to adopt Western-style workout routines, which is not apt, as the Indians have a unique body type and daily rhythms. We hit our peak potential before burning calories. In Galebal’s opinion, what India truly needs is a revolutionary fitness movement that recognises all the physiological aspects. In Galebal’s view, Flowmode Fitness goes well with this vision. The distinction of the Flowmode Fitness is to provide 24/7 personalised training that fits each individual’s body type, work pattern and lifestyle behaviour. It does not force members into a specific routine; instead, it encourages members to create their own fitness routine based on their lifestyle. It is committed to creating a supportive community by offering fitness sessions tailored to our members.

​

The women-first environment is one of the most significant aspects. Since Indian women experience hesitation, discomfort, or judgment when entering conventional gyms, the brand has created a safe space environment, based on the concept of emotional and physical security. Its ‘Zero-Compromise’ and ‘Zero-Stare’ commitment makes women feel empowered, honoured and fully comfortable during the workout sessions. Also, every member is being trained with high-tech machines and equipment, imported from Precor and Ziva, to build a promising future .

The Senior spokesperson stated, “We believe that India is experiencing a silent health and wellness epidemic. That is why people are being overworked and emotionally strained. At Flowmode Fitness, we have redefined our approach for India based on how we move, what we feel, and what our bodies genuinely need. Our vision is to create environments where we feel motivated, supported, and seen, guided by our personalised Flow Coaches, tailored plans, and globally trusted equipment.”

Flowmode Fitness is a major step towards the vision of Galebal, which is to create a comprehensive health and wellness ecosystem in India. Their launch of the first-ever franchise is in Preet Vihar, Delhi, India. The ease of access and a well-connected environment strengthen their commitment to develop the health and wellness facilities that are meant to support the modern urban lifestyle.

The Senior Spokesman said, “At Galebal, there is only one value that drives every decision we make; that is ‘trust’.”It is at the core of every choice. In our journey towards creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’, we are expanding into multiple industries, from health and wellness to pet care. We are dedicated to continuous growth through the expansion of our current franchise network in India. So, “Before building smart cities, let’s build the smartest version of you.”