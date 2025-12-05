Inflow Technologies Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with PageNTRA Infosec for SiteWALL WAF in India

India, Dec. 3 —

Bangalore, India – 28th Nov 2025– Inflow Technologies, a leading distributor of cybersecurity technology products and solutions, today announced a strategic distribution and value-added partnership withPageNTRA Infosec Pvt. Ltd., a Make in India and Startup India-recognized cybersecurity company pioneering intelligent Adaptive Web Application Firewall (WAF) and API protection technologies through its flagship product –SiteWALL.

Through this collaboration, Inflow Technologies will serve as the value-added distributor for PageNTRA’s flagship productSiteWALL Web Application Firewall (WAF)across India. By combining Inflow’s strong partner ecosystem, extensive channel expertise, and pre-sales capabilities with PageNTRA’s innovation in web and API security, the partnership aims to empower enterprises to strengthen application protection, enhance cyber resilience, and meet evolving regulatory and compliance requirements.

Organizations will now be able to leverage SiteWALL’s enterprise-grade protection, real-time attack analytics, and compliance-ready dashboards – enabling proactive cybersecurity and digital trust in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Inflow Technologies, whose deep market reach and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver future-ready cyberattack protection. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower Indian enterprises with SiteWALL’s advanced WAF capabilities, safeguarding their digital assets against evolving threats and enabling secure, scalable growth.”

–Sridhar Namasivayam, CEO, PageNTRA Infosec

“At Inflow Technologies, we are committed to enabling our partners and customers with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. Our partnership with PageNTRA Infosec brings SiteWALL – an intelligent, adaptive WAF – to the Indian market, addressing critical application and API security challenges. Together, we aim to help organizations build resilient, compliant, and secure digital environments in today’s dynamic threat landscape.”

–Rajesh Kumar, Senior VP Tech BU, Inflow Technologies

About PageNTRA Infosec

PageNTRA Infosec Pvt. Ltd. is a Make in India and Startup India-recognized cybersecurity company focused on protecting modern web applications and APIs from evolving threats. Its flagship product,SiteWALL Web Application Firewall (WAF), delivers intelligent protection through adaptive threat detection, AI-driven learning, and compliance mapping across ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SEBI CSCRF, and RBI guidelines.

PageNTRA empowers enterprises to maintain resilient, compliant, and continuously secure digital environments through innovation and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Learn more: www.sitewall.net & www.pagentra.com

About Inflow Technologies

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a niche player in ICT Infrastructure Distribution Services, offering Value Added Distribution in Networking, Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Surveillance, Server, Storage & Software across India and South Asia. Headquartered in Bangalore, Inflow operates in 50+ locations and supports a robust channel of 3000+ partners, backed by 200+ certified technical experts.

Learn more: www.inflowtechnologies.com