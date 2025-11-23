Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Updated 22 November 2025 at 18:41 IST
Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday, November 22.
Liverpool players during practice ahead of Nottingham Forest clash | Image:
X/@LFC
Premier League 2025-2026: Liverpool will lock horns against Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the iconic Anfield in Liverpool, on Saturday, November 22.
The match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. As of now, Liverpool and Nottingham have faced each other seven times. Out of which, the Reds clinched four wins and Nottingham sealed two games. One fixture ended in a draw. The last time Liverpool and Nottingham Forest faced each other was back in January 2025, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Liverpool are coming into this match after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, on November 9. In their previous five fixtures, Liverpool clinched two wins and conceded three defeats. Liverpool hold the eighth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 18 points.
On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have clinched two wins and suffered a defeat. Meanwhile, they ended up sharing points in two fixtures. Nottingham are coming into this match after a 3-1 win over Leeds. In the 2025-2026 Premier League standings, Nottingham Forest currently holds 19th place with nine points from 11 matches.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 22.
Where will the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
What time will the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 22 November 2025 at 18:41 IST