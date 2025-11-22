Now, BJP utilizes Indira peace reward as ammunition to target Congress

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-125494793,imgsize-1073653,width-400,resizemode-4/.jpg" alt ="Now, BJP uses Indira peace prize as ammo to target Congress" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

NEW DELHI: BJP on Friday stated the’Indira Gandhi Peace Prize’provided by Congress to previous Chilean President Michelle Bachelet was a vindication of PM Narendra Modi’s assertion that the opposition celebration‘s DNA had actually now ended up being’Muslim-Maoist Congress.’“People like George Soros and Michelle Bachelet remain involved in anti-India activities at the international level. They attack India’s Constitution and our democratic mandate. Rahul Gandhi was already associated with them, and now Sonia Gandhi is not far behind,” stated BJP nationwide representative Gaurav Bhatia at an interview, pointing out Sonia’s existence when Bachelet was offered the award.He called Congress an “army of traitors” days after its parliamentary celebration chairperson Sonia Gandhi provided the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development to Bachelet.Bhatia likewise knocked Congress for the existence of Jagdish Tytler at the occasion and asked Sonia if she didn’t feel the discomfort of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. BJP’s objection to the recipient originates from her remarks revealing issue over the lockdown in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, to name a few aspects.Bhatia stated, “The Congress’ DNA is anti-India. It presented the award to Michelle Bachelet, who attacks India’s sovereignty.” The BJP representative stated Bachelet, the previous UN Human Rights chief, had actually disfavoured the abrogation of Article 370, declaring human rights infractions in Kashmir, and likewise raised objections to the execution of National Register of Citizens in Assam.