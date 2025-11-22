Afghanistan charms Indian market with 5-year tax break, low responsibilities

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan will provide a five-year tax exemption for brand-new domestic markets and a 1 % import task on basic materials and equipment, Afghan commerce minister Nooruddin Azizi stated on Friday, while promising to deepen financial ties with India.

He determined cement, rice, fabrics, pharmaceuticals, mining, and energy as top priority sectors for a nation that has actually remained in the griup of strife for many years.

Kabul Turns To India As New Trade Partner Amid Pak Blockades And Push For Fresh Regional Corridors

“To support domestic industry, we are giving a preferential 1% tariff on raw materials and machinery and a five-year tax exemption for new industries that are set up in Afghanistan,” Azizi stated at a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) occasion in Delhi and specified that Afghanistan developed a “flexible and enabling” company environment and desired Indian business to buy great deals throughout sectors.On production rewards, he stated “We have economic oriented policies…So if the production increases by 20% we increase govt support, which would keep on increasing as production increases.”At the occasion too, joint secretary in the ministry of external affaris M Prakash Anand stated that both sides accepted publish trade connects in their embassies to improve trade and restore the joint working groups on trade, commerce, and financial investment.

He likewise discussed that air passages on the Kabul to Delhi and Kabul to Amritsar paths were triggered and freight flights on these sectors would begin quickly. Azizi likewise spoke on numerous logistical difficulties Afghanistan deals with, consisting of the border closures with Pakistan, obstructed transit paths through Chabahar, and frozen foreign reserves worth $9.3 billion which were obstructed by the United States after Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

“Americans block our funds, they have frozen $9 billion and block our trade routes. Pakistan blocks one side. What are we supposed to do?” he stated, asking India to assist guarantee the trade path from Chabahar Port stayed practical so that the trade stayed commercially practical.

He included that Afghanistan wanted to use monetary discount rates and invest together with India and Iran to accelerate work. “We are here for one purpose – to find the lowest-cost route,” he stated, “If there are ships needed, we will support it.

If transport companies are needed, we will support it. If logistics need infrastructure, we will support it. We also invite the private sector to invest with us.”Azizi stated the existing $1 billion in trade in between India and Afghanistan was “far below potential” and discussed that Afghanistan’s basic materials, dry fruits, carpets, and minerals provide strong chances for Indian purchasers while Indian companies export rice, sugar, medications, and garments. “Any trader who comes with a plan, we will assess it and we will provide all the possible facilities,” he stated.