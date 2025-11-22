Govt to launch brand-new series of nationwide accounts in February

The federal government will launch a brand-new series of nationwide accounts on February 27, 2026, with 2022-23 as the base year, it stated in a declaration on Friday.

“Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is in the process of revising the base year of national accounts. An Advisory Committee on National Account Statistics (ACNAS) under the chairmanship of professor B.N. Goldar has been constituted to advise MoSPI, among other things, on inclusion of new data sources for improving the estimates of National Accounts and the methodology for compilation and presentation of National Accounts Statistics for purposes of economic analysis and policy formulation.”

The federal government stated, with a view to apprise the users of nationwide accounts information about the modifications being made in the brand-new series, Ministry has actually prepared to launch a number of conversation documents on nationwide accounts.

“This is the first discussion paper which focuses on changes in compilation of aggregates (using production/income approach) in both nominal and real terms. The Discussion paper is available on MoSPI’s website – www.mospi.gov.in . The next discussion paper is expected to cover methodological changes in compilation of aggregates using expenditure approach.”

