Living Out, Palm Springs Holds Its First ArtWalk August 14

It’s on: the first Living Out ArtWalk at Living Out, Palm Springs. The brainchild of Living Out co-founder Loren Ostrow, this collection of art created by more than 50 LGBTQ+ Coachella Valley artists serves as an extension of the concept of Living Out. Designed for and by members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, Living Out is a luxury apartment community for 55+ active adults looking for resort-style living in a safe, inclusive environment that supports living authentically.

Walking through Living Out is like walking through an expansive gallery. Virtually every wall is adorned with original pieces of art offering a range of imagery and media that is both thought-provoking and visually rewarding. Oils, acrylics, water colors, pastels, mixed media, two-dimensional pieces and free-standing sculpture make up this one-of-a-kind collection that is one of the largest displays of LGBTQ+ art in the country.

To enhance the ArtWalk experience, many of the contributing artists will be on hand to discuss their work and Alice B., Living Out’s restaurant and piano bar designed and operated by celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, will be serving fine wines by the glass. Additionally, furnished residential models will be available for viewing.

Open to the public for the first time, the Living Out ArtWalk is limiting its visitors to two hundred. Attendance is free and attendees are asked to register at LivingOutArtWalk.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about Living Out, visit www.livingout.com.