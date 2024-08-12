Embrace the Fall Season with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s Signature Candle Collection

Adirondack Fragrance Farm, a family-owned business nestled in the foothills of the Adirondacks, is delighted to highlight their beloved fall candle collection for the upcoming season. This collection features five exquisite scents: Pumpkin Spice, Apple Cinnamon, Maple Vanilla, Maple Cinnamon, and Maple Bourbon. Each candle is handcrafted with all-natural ingredients, capturing the essence of fall in the Adirondacks.

Fall in the Adirondacks is a spectacular time of year, characterized by vibrant foliage, crisp air, and cherished traditions like apple picking. These candles are designed to evoke memories of the beauty, warmth, and charm of this magical season. “We wanted to create something that not only represents the essence of the Adirondacks but also helps people enjoy the spirit of fall no matter where they are,” said Yen Maine, CEO of Adirondack Fragrance Farm.

The collection includes:

Pumpkin Spice: A classic fall favorite with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, reminiscent of pumpkin patches and frosted pumpkin spice cookies.

Apple Cinnamon: The perfect combination of crisp apples and warm cinnamon, capturing the joy of apple picking and the comforting aroma of warm apple pie.

Maple Vanilla: A delightful mix of sweet maple syrup and creamy vanilla, evoking memories of pancake breakfasts and vanilla lattes.

Maple Cinnamon: A rich blend of maple sweetness with a hint of spicy cinnamon, embodying the essence of fall festivals with maple cotton candy and spiced cider.

Maple Bourbon: A sophisticated scent with notes of maple and a touch of smooth bourbon, offering a warm and inviting fragrance that complements the cozy fall evenings by a crackling fire.

“Fall is a season that people deeply cherish, especially in the Adirondacks with its stunning color-changing leaves and invigorating air,” added Maine. “These candles are more than just a way to add a pleasant aroma to your home; they are a way to reconnect with the natural beauty and nostalgic moments of the Adirondacks.”

About Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Adirondack Fragrance Farm is a small, family-owned business located in Potsdam, NY. We specialize in creating handmade, all-natural products that connect people with the Adirondacks and the spectacular scents associated with it. Our mission is to bring a piece of the Adirondacks into homes around the world through our thoughtfully crafted products.