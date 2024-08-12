TVS Action Sports Network Adds New Roller Derby, Wrestling, Boxing, Kick Boxing, and Arm Wrestling to the 24/7 Streaming FAST Channel on WatchYour.TV Platform

TVS Action Sports Network, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel from the TVS Television Network, will unveil a new 2024-2025 season schedule in September with more than 200 new productions. The channel is one of ten 24/7 streaming FAST TVS Sports Network channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.

New shows slated to appear in the 2024-2025 season include Wrestling Chunks, Mighty Feats of Strength, Pulling For Glory, Wild Wheels, Lucha Loco, Lift This!, A Ring of Their Own, Professional Kick Boxing, Future Stars of Boxing, and Roller Derby. All of these shows are produced by the TVS Showcase Productions unit from TVS Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

TVS TV Networks showcase ten 24/7 streaming FAST sports channels on the WatchYour.TV platform. Other TVS Sports channels include TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Boxing Network, TVS Select Network, TVS TeleSports Network, TVS Bowling Network, TVS WomenSport Network, TVS Turbo Network, and TVS All American Network.

In all, the TVS Television Network provides 40 24/7 streaming FAST channels on the WatchYour.TV platform. In addition to sports, TVS provides the TVS Classic TV Bundle, the TVS Classic Movie Bundle, the TVS Kids and Family Bundle, and the TVS Lifestyle Bundle.

The TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV Network in the USA. TVS has produced and distributed thousands of national TV shows on broadcast, cable, streaming, OTT, PPR, OOH, SVOD, AVOD, Mobile, and Home Video platforms.