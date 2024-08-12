Hong Kong – Planned system enhancement for Faster Payment System on August 18, 2024

Planned system enhancement for Faster Payment System on August 18, 2024 ***********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Faster Payment System (FPS) service will not be available from 1am to 11am on August 18, 2024 (Sunday) due to a planned system enhancement, carried out by the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited, the operator of the FPS.



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has requested banks and stored value facility (SVF) operators to provide advance and timely notifications to their customers. Members of the public may contact individual banks or SVF operators for more details regarding the availability of the related FPS services that may be affected by the system enhancement. In case of need, members of the public may make advance arrangements for their payment activities.