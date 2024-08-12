KRAFTON Strengthens Global Presence Through Strategic Integration of Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi RUSH IP

KRAFTON, Inc. today welcomed the talented people of Tango Gameworks to their team, marking a exciting moment in the company’s global expansion and its first significant investment in the Japanese video game market. This strategic move will include the rights to Tango Gameworks’ acclaimed IP, Hi-Fi RUSH.

Founded in 2010, Tango Gameworks quickly established itself as a leading development studio, renowned for creating the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi RUSH, along with the survival horror titles The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, and the action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo. The studio became part of Xbox when ZeniMax was acquired by Xbox in 2021.

Hi-Fi RUSH, a flagship title for Tango Gameworks, is a rhythm action combat game that has captivated audiences worldwide. The game has achieved widespread acclaim, receiving ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews on Steam. Additionally, Hi-Fi RUSH has garnered prestigious awards, including ‘Best Animation’ at the BAFTA Games Awards, ‘Best Audio Design’ at The Game Awards, and a Game Developers’ Choice award for ‘Best Audio.’

As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects. KRAFTON intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans. There will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi RUSH game.

This integration reinforces KRAFTON’s dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content. The addition of Tango Gameworks represents a strategic alignment with KRAFTON’s mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.