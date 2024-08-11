Hong Kong – London ETO Summer Night reception celebrates Hong Kong artists in Edinburgh (with photos)

London ETO Summer Night reception celebrates Hong Kong artists in Edinburgh (with photos) *****************************************************************************************



​The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) hosted a networking reception in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom (UK), on August 9 (London time) evening, for about 180 guests in celebrating the participation of Hong Kong artists in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The audience included members of the Scottish Parliament, local council members and leading figures in the local academic, arts and cultural sector.

Speaking at the reception, the Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, mentioned that the London ETO is pleased to support four troupes and two street performance artists to join the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. He emphasised Hong Kong’s commitment to developing into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, as supported by the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

“In elevating Hong Kong into a world-class hub for performing arts, we will host the very first Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo (HKPAX) from October 14 to 18. As a flagship platform for performing arts, HKPAX is set to facilitate art and cultural exchange between China including Hong Kong, and the rest of the world; expand trading market of performing arts programmes; and explore new opportunities for arts practitioners from the region and beyond,” he added.

The reception featured an excerpt of the performances of One Table Two Chairs Charitable Foundation, TS Crew, Lai Yee, and Lyson Sze.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 runs from August 2 to 26 in Edinburgh, UK. “Cantonese Opera x Children’s Interactive Theatre: Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground” by One Table Two Chairs Charitable Foundation plays at theSpace@Surgeons’ Hall till August 10. “Must I Cry” by Theatre du Pif plays at Paradise in Augustines till August 25. “No Dragon No Lion” by TS Crew plays at C Arts, Lauriston Halls till August 25. “It’s Not My Body Chapter 3.5 / This Is” by Wong Tan-ki and Dick Wong plays at Assembly @ Dance Base till August 11. Flow artist Lai Yee and freestyle football player Lyson Sze’s performances are staged throughout the streets of Edinburgh.