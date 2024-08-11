Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tin Shui Wai

Fatal traffic accident in Tin Shui Wai **************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tin Shui Wai tonight (August 10) in which a woman died.



At 7.57pm, a bus driven by a 45-year-old man was travelling along Tin Kwai Road towards Wetland Park Road. When the bus was approaching a pedestrian crossing outside the junction of Tin Kwai Road and Tin Wah Road, it reportedly ran over the 43-year-old woman.



Sustaining serious head injuries, the woman was certified dead at scene.



The bus driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.



Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.