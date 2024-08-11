Hong Kong – Commissioner of Customs and Excise attends launching ceremony of “Customs YES Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macao Exchange Tour for Hundred Youths” (with photos)

Commissioner of Customs and Excise attends launching ceremony of “Customs YES Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macao Exchange Tour for Hundred Youths” (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​The Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho, today (August 10) officiated at the launching ceremony of “Customs YES Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macao Exchange Tour for Hundred Youths” at the Hong Kong Customs College. Other officiating guests included the Director-general of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Vong Man-chong; Inspector at Level 2 of the Guangdong Sub-Administration of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Yuan Shengqiang; the Under Secretary for Security, Mr Michael Cheuk, and directorates of Hong Kong Customs.

In her welcoming speech at the launching ceremony, Ms Ho said that this exchange tour, in celebration of 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, aims at broadening the horizons, and nurturing the team spirit and innovative thinking of the youth from the three places through visits to Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Macao, laying a solid foundation for their integration into the overall development of the country. She looks forward to the continuous collaboration among Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao in organising cross-regional youth exchange activities, strengthening the cohesion of youth from the three regions and achieving mutually beneficial co-operation. Ms Ho also encouraged the participants to contribute to the prosperity of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Vong stated that this exchange tour is not a simple study tour, but a profound learning experience. Through on-site inspections and interactive exchanges, the participants can gain valuable knowledge, deepen their understanding of the Greater Bay Area, and develop deeper affection for the country. He expressed his hope that the tour members can harvest both knowledge and friendship during this activity.

In his speech, Mr Yuan mentioned that this event can serve as a stage to showcase the new image of youths from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao in the new era, allowing more people to understand their thoughts and garner greater support from all sectors of the society for youth development, and providing them with deeper, broader, and more diverse opportunities. He hoped that the participants could cultivate a sense of patriotism and spirit of dedication to the country and understand the historic mission bestowed by the new era.

The flag-raising ceremony in the launching ceremony was conducted by the Foot Drill and Flag Party of the Customs Youth Leader Corps, the first youth group under the Security Bureau to perform Chinese-style rifle foot drill. This performance marks the team’s first public flag-raising demonstration, showcasing a high level of discipline and team spirit, and respect for the country, of the members.

One hundred and twenty youths from Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao will undergo a four-day exchange programme in the three places from today to August 13. Upon their arrival at the Hong Kong Customs College this morning, the participants had the chance to experience a variety of customs duties, including passengers and cargo clearance, mock investigation and air gun shooting, which allow them to learn about the diversity and challenges of Customs’ work and cultivate self-discipline and obedience.

The participants tomorrow (August 11) will visit the giant pandas at Ocean Park Hong Kong to understand the development of wildlife conservation in Hong Kong. In the following two days, the tour members will visit the customs departments in Macao and Guangzhou to gain insights into the customs work in different aspects, as well as experience the vitality and innovation development of the Greater Bay Area. The exchange tour enabled the youth from the three sides to establish cross-regional friendships, facilitate cultural integration and strengthen the understanding of the country.