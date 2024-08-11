Moment Merge Launches Event Video Editing Services for User-Generated Content Gathered from Various Sources

About Moment Merge

Founded by experienced professionals with over half a decade of expertise in videography and video editing, Moment Merge empowers customers to create authentic and memorable video stories from their events. The service allows users to gather video clips from their guests or colleagues, offering multiple perspectives that add depth and personality to the final product.

How It Works

Moment Merge’s process is simple and user-friendly:

Capture the Moments: Attendees film key moments using their cellphones.

Share with Ease: Users upload their clips using a shared folder link or QR code provided by Moment Merge. The QR code can be conveniently printed on table cards, posters, or invitations.

Receive a Video Story: Moment Merge’s professional editors compile and enhance the footage into a cohesive, cinematic video, ensuring that every important moment is beautifully presented.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, Moment Merge is offering a limited-time 50% discount on all services using the promo code LAUNCHPROMO. This offer allows early adopters to experience the service at a reduced rate while helping to build Moment Merge’s portfolio.

Why Choose Moment Merge?

Moment Merge stands out by focusing on authenticity, capturing the essence of events through the eyes of those who were there. Unlike traditional videography, which may miss spontaneous moments, Moment Merge ensures that every perspective is considered, resulting in a video that truly reflects the event’s atmosphere and significance.

“We believe that the most genuine moments are those captured by the people who are living them,” says Marguerite Simair, founder of Moment Merge. “Our service not only preserves these moments but enhances them, creating a lasting memory that can be shared for years to come.”

About the Founders

Moment Merge was founded by a team of passionate videographers and editors who have spent years perfecting their craft with professional equipment. Recognizing the growing trend of user-generated content, they developed Moment Merge to offer the same high-quality editing techniques for videos shot on cellphones.

Contact Information

For more information about Moment Merge, please contact:

Marguerite Simair

Founder & CEO, Moment Merge

Email: sales@editthisforme.com

