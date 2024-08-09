New Sci-Fi Novel Explores the Dark Intersection of Genetic Engineering and the Cold War

How to Make a Monster: The Slenderfoot Story is a gripping sci-fi thriller that combines the suspense of geopolitical rivalry with the complexities of human identity. This novel introduces readers to Nadia, one of the engineered beings whose youthful exuberance and determination to prove herself set her apart. As Nadia and her peers struggle with their monstrous identities and the weight of their intended purpose, they are driven to question their very existence and the true motives of their creators.

When unexpected threats arise, and the line between ally and adversary becomes increasingly blurred, Nadia and her fellow shapeshifters must confront not only external enemies but also the internal turmoil ignited by their origins.

How to Make a Monster: The Slenderfoot Story is a book every science fiction fan should read. It's a perfect blend of tension, scientific development, and strategy.

About the Author

Stephen Hatlaban is an aspiring writer known for their love of science fiction, urban fantasy, and comic books. With two published works “The Mothman Reborn” and “How to Make a Monster: The Slenderfoot Story” he aims to bring a new wave of storytelling to the readers. Inspired by Marvel movies and anime, he is crafting character-driven novellas with hopes of turning them into comic books in the future.

