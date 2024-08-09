AdEclipse Launches to Bring Precision and Transparency to the AdTech

AdEclipse, a new player in the advertising technology industry, today announced its official launch, bringing connection, transparency, and efficiency to the market. Inspired by the rare celestial event where the sun, moon, and earth align perfectly, the company aims to align the needs of demand partners with the right inventory at the perfect moment.

Key Features and Innovations

AdEclipse specializes in a diverse range of ad formats, including Connected TV (CTV), in-app, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and web advertising. The company leverages a significant inventory from direct publisher partnerships and collaborations with Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs).

The founders of AdEclipse, with their rich backgrounds in adtech, were driven by a shared mission to enhance industry standards. Their goal is to make direct inventory more accessible and valuable, setting new benchmarks for quality and efficiency in the advertising world.

Market Significance

In an industry where speed and precision are paramount, AdEclipse excels by dynamically adjusting to market trends and client needs. The platform is designed to move as quickly as the programmatic industry itself, ensuring that every match between inventory and demand is met with high precision and value.

“We believe in the power of connections,” said Veronika Ivashkina, co-founder and CEO of AdEclipse. “Our vision is to illuminate hidden opportunities in the advertising world and create a bridge between advertisers and the perfect spaces for their ads.”

Commitment to Transparency and Efficiency

AdEclipse is committed to fostering a more connected and transparent advertising ecosystem. The company’s sophisticated technology and deep industry connections are at the core of this mission. By ensuring that each piece of inventory finds its perfect match, AdEclipse aims to revolutionize the adtech industry, making it more efficient and reliable.

The company’s approach is not just about meeting industry standards but setting them. AdEclipse prides itself on driving industry collaboration and innovation, creating lasting connections that propel the company to new heights of success, one perfect match at a time.

Looking Ahead

The journey for AdEclipse is just beginning. With each new partnership, the company moves closer to its vision of a perfectly connected advertising ecosystem. AdEclipse invites all interested parties to explore its innovative solutions and discover how they can help eclipse their advertising goals.