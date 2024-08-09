Inaba Denko America Wins Gold in the 2024 Dealer Design Awards

“We are thrilled to receive the Dealer Design Award,” said Karina Aharonian, Marketing and Product Manager at Inaba Denko America. “We already knew that SuperLock is an outstanding solution that provides robust pipe support and streamlines the installation process. This award comes as a confirmation that dealers and contractors agree.

The Dealer Design Awards recognize outstanding achievements in product design and innovation, judged by a panel of independent contractors who are experts in the field. Inaba Denko America’s SuperLock stood out for its exceptional design and functionality, earning it the top spot in its category.

Inaba Denko America’s entry, the SuperLock, offers innovative horizontal pipe support with a simple design that meets the challenges of supporting refrigerant lines above the ceiling of residential and commercial buildings.

Toshiaki Ishii, Executive Vice President, added, “This award was a great recognition of the effort put in by the R&D and manufacturing team at our headquarters in Japan. SuperLock, as it is the standard of all our products, was developed with a focus on quality, durability and ease of use. Inaba Denko America takes pride in making this award-winning product available for the North American market.

Winning entries of the Dealer Design Awards were featured prominently in the July 29, 2024, issue of The ACHR NEWS, reaching over 27,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers, distributors, and industry professionals nationwide.

For more information about Inaba Denko America and the award-winning SuperLock, please visit www.inabadenkoamerica.com.

**About Inaba Denko America: **

Inaba Denko America is a leading provider of innovative HVAC installation accessories, engineered by Inaba Denko Japan and provides support for distributors and contractors throughout North America.

With a wide range of products for ductless and ducted installations, such as the Slimduct SD residential lineset cover, Slimduct RD commercial lineset cover, DSH-Up insulated drain hoses, LineBrace vertical pipe support, and more, Inaba Denko America takes pride in providing high-quality products that make the installation process more efficient, and significantly reduce call backs.

**Contact: **

Karina Aharonian

Marketing and Product Manager

310-943-7520

kaharonian ( @ ) inabadenko-america dot com

inabadenko-america.com

###