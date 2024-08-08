Hong Kong – Ethics College holds first graduation ceremony (with photos)

Ethics College holds first graduation ceremony (with photos) ************************************************************



The Correctional Services Department (CSD) held the first graduation ceremony of the Ethics College at Pak Sha Wan Correctional Institution today (August 8) to present graduation certificates to persons in custody (PICs) who have completed the Diploma of Applied Education programme.



All of the first batch of 75 PIC students of the Ethics College, including 60 male PICs from Pak Sha Wan Correctional Institution and 15 female PICs from Lo Wu Correctional Institution, have successfully completed the programme.



Addressing the graduation ceremony, the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates. He said that the successful graduation of PIC students not only shows the achievement of their hard work, but is also a demonstration of their perseverance in self-improvement and determination to transform themselves, and of their resolute belief in preparing for a new life. He encouraged the graduates to maintain a proactive and positive attitude, whether they continue their studies or find employment in the future, so as to meet challenges ahead, embark on a new chapter in life and make contributions to society.



Mr Tang thanked various sectors of society for their support to the Ethics College, including the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust for supporting the College’s work; the Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU) Li Ka Shing School of Professional and Continuing Education for providing the programme and arranging teachers to teach at the College; and various organisations and volunteers for offering assistance to the PIC students.



Mr Tang also praised CSD staff for their efforts not only to organise study and career planning talks and extra-curricular activities covering physical education and arts, Chinese history and culture, and national education but also for setting up a flag-raising team at the College to enhance students’ national identity and foster their whole-person development.



He said that the CSD will continue to provide whole-person education and courses for the second batch of 75 PIC students, and will also explore the introduction of courses for further studies to increase the upward mobility opportunities of PICs after their reintegration to society.



Steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Ms Anita Fung said in the ceremony that she was pleased to see that the PIC students not only could acquire academic knowledge and practical skills, but also develop a good character and positive values during the learning process to prepare themselves for reintegrating into society. She hoped that the PIC students will maintain their enthusiasm for learning, strive for self-enhancement and make contributions to the country and Hong Kong in their future work and life, in line with the Jockey Club’s commitment to acting continuously for the betterment of society.



The Council Chairman of the HKMU, Dr Conrad Wong, said that the name of the Ethics College reflects the education philosophy of the HKMU. He hoped that the PIC students could establish virtues, meritorious services and good reputations, and become role models for others in society. Through the programme, the HKMU provides diversified learning pathways to help PIC students acquire various skills for catching up in social development, obtaining academic qualifications for employment or further studies, and contributing to society in future.



In a sharing session, PIC students thanked their family members and correctional officers for their support and encouragement, which have reinforced their determination to make positive changes and successfully complete the programme.