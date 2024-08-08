Canada – Regulatory Proposal PRO2024-03, Consultation on the proposed approach for registering pesticide uses on cannabis and industrial hemp: use-site categories, data requirements and label statements

Current status: Open

Opened on 8 August 2024 and will close for consultation on 7 October 2024

This document describes the Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s (PMRA) approach to the classification of cannabis and industrial hemp crops into use-site categories, as well as associated data requirements and label amendments. It describes information needed to support an application for proposed pesticide uses based on the intended end-uses of the crops.

This document identifies the unique aspects of cannabis and industrial hemp crops with respect to end-uses and the assessment of associated risks. The purpose of this document is to communicate to stakeholders about the appropriate use-site category classification(s) for cannabis and industrial hemp crops and related data requirements for the assessment of risk, as well as label statements for these crops based on the intended end-uses.

How to get involved

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) invites the public, stakeholders, and partners to submit written comments on the Regulatory Proposal PRO2024-03, Consultation on the proposed approach for registering pesticide uses on cannabis and industrial hemp: use-site categories, data requirements and label statements.

This consultation is available for comment for 60 calendar days from the date of publication, with a closure of the comment period on 7 October 2024. Open the “Consultation Document” link to access the document.

If you would like to comment, see the Pest Management Regulatory Agency Publications Section page for contact information. Please be sure to include the title of the consultation document on which you are commenting.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. The final version of the policy will be published on PMRA’s Policies and Guidelines website.

