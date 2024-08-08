Hong Kong – Nine young talents awarded scholarships by Hong Kong Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund (with photos)

Nine young talents awarded scholarships by Hong Kong Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund held a ceremony today (August 8) to award scholarships to nine outstanding young talents in music and dance.



The nine scholarship recipients were Miss Cheng Kiu-yan, Mr Fong Shing, Mr Jones Lau, Miss Natalie Lo, Mr Luk Tsun-ki, Miss Jasmine Ngai, Miss Tan Zhizhuo, Mr Tung Chung-can and Mr Yam Wing-nam. They thanked the Fund for its generous support and expressed their commitment to making the best use of the opportunity to further pursue their studies. In addition, they showcased their talents at the ceremony by delivering short live performances or video presentations.



This year’s scholarships, valued at a total of $5.27 million, will support the awardees in pursuing their further education in the field of music or dance in Hong Kong or overseas, encouraging them to contribute to the development of arts in Hong Kong upon completion of their studies.



The Fund was set up in 1980 with a $10 million donation from the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust for the promotion and development of music and dance education and training in Hong Kong. In 1994, a further capital injection of $22 million was made by the Trust to meet an increasing demand for financial support. The Trust provided additional funding of $16.87 million in 2014 and $5.68 million in 2020 for a local music and dance scholarship scheme for post-graduate studies, as well as setting up and sustaining the operation of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Music and Dance Fund Awardees Association. In 2023, the Trust provided further funding of $15 million to support the non-local scholarship scheme. To date (including this year), the Fund has awarded 388 scholarships, amounting to about $92.41 million.