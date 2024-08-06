Work Right NW Celebrates 10 Years of Putting a Dent in Healthcare

Work Right NW is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on August 7, 2024, marking a decade of innovation and unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare industry through proactive injury prevention and wellness strategies. Founded in 2014 by Nic and Mindy Patee, Work Right NW has grown to become a leader in industrial injury prevention, applying sports medicine principles to the industrial sector, promoting health, safety, and well-being.

A Decade of Achievements and Impact

From its inception, Work Right NW is driven to change the healthcare model from reactive to proactive. “We shouldn’t wait for people to break before we give them access to care,” says Founder & CEO, Nic Patee. “We shouldn’t work to be a world-class sick care system. We should be world-class at keeping people healthy. Preventative measures are readily available and able to be taught, coached, and implemented.” This vision has propelled the company to provide onsite health and wellness services, early symptom interventions, ergonomic training, and performance training to numerous industries.

Work Right’s Injury Prevention Specialists provide 1-on-1 interaction and education with industrial athletes – employees who move, lift, push, and pull – to address work related and non-work related issues. These Work Right clinicians act as a front line for any musculoskeletal issues that stand to create an impact for the employee and client. Work Right COO, Ty Gilmore says, “Work Right focuses on three key areas – the individual, the system, and the culture. When we focus on these three aspects we’re able to generate change within an organization.”

Key Milestones and Successes

Proactive Healthcare Solutions: Focusing on preventing injuries before they occur, leading to significant reductions in absenteeism, workers’ compensation claims, and non-occupational medical costs.

Innovative Technologies: Incorporating wearable technology and computer vision tools to provide real-time feedback, data metrics, and injury prevention strategies.

Comprehensive Services: Addressing both work-related and non-work-related musculoskeletal issues, promoting a holistic approach to employee health.

Culture of Prevention: Creating a cultural shift within organizations towards prioritizing health and safety, resulting in increased employee morale, retention, and productivity.

Partners in Prevention: Aligning with key innovators within the industrial health and wellness space, such as Medcor and Superfeet, to drive prevention through an entire spectrum of care.

By the Numbers

Work Right counts more than 1 million 1-on-1 interactions between industrial athletes and its own Injury Prevention Specialists over the course of 10 years.

Over 500 injuries prevented each week across Work Right’s client locations, spanning across more than 30 states.

An average injury reduction rate of 35% in the first 12 months of program implementation. Many clients see reduction rates as high as 50-60%.

Celebrating and Looking Forward

As Work Right NW celebrates this significant milestone, the company is already focused on the future. “We’re not chasing a different vision every year,” says Work Right CFO & Principal, Mindy Patee. “The mission of Work Right remains unchanged. We’re still steadfast in our goal of putting a dent in healthcare. It’s been focused from our inception, remains so, and is meant to scale.”

Looking ahead, Work Right NW is committed to continuing its innovative approach, expanding services, and fostering a culture of health and safety in workplaces across the nation. The journey of improving workplace wellness is ongoing, and Work Right NW is excited to lead the charge for the next decade and beyond.

About Work Right NW

Work Right NW is a leading provider of safety and injury prevention solutions specifically designed for the industrial workplace. Their expert team of Certified Athletic Trainers and Physical Therapists combine data analytics, ergonomic assessments, and employee education to create a comprehensive approach that minimizes the risk of MSDs and fosters a safer, healthier work environment. For more information on Work Right NW’s services, please visit workrightnw.com.