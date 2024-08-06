Brand New from HGBM and Tutu B. Jones

Now Available. “Grandma’s Fish Frankie” by Tutu B. Jones.

Grandma had a fish named Frankie. She loved her fish. One day Frankie decided to do something he had never done before. He jumped out of his fishbowl. Grandma looked everywhere for her fish. Where had he gone? This is a true story about the author’s grandma and her fish Frankie.

Becka L. Jones, also known as Tutu B. Jones, is a children’s author and also writes other books in different genres. Other children’s books available through HGBM include “A Fishin’ Tail” and “The Family Keepsake.”

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God’s power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com/shop.

If you would like more information about this book, please visit our website or contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.