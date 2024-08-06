1Source ADAS Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered ADAS Reporting Solution at SEMA 2024

1Source ADAS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the collision repair industry, today announced that it will be giving demos of its groundbreaking AI-powered ADAS calibration platform at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the calibration process, reduce errors, and improve efficiency for ADAS service providers and body shops of all sizes.

“ADAS technology is becoming increasingly complex, and accurate calibration solutions are essential for ensuring vehicle safety and functionality,” said Tommy Ames, CEO of 1Source ADAS. “Our new platform leverages the power of AI to simplify capturing the calibrations required for a specific repair, making it faster and easier for shops to obtain accurate, repair-specific ADAS service info and deliver high-quality repairs.”

The 1Source ADAS platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline the calibration workflow, including:

-Automated Calibration Identification: Based on the repair estimate, it instantly identifies all necessary calibrations, pre-calibration requirements, and required safety inspections, eliminating guesswork and ensuring no steps are missed.

-OEM-Compliant Procedures: Provides step-by-step instructions and specifications directly from the OEM, ensuring accurate and compliant repairs.

-Cloud-Based Reporting: This service generates detailed reports documenting all necessary ADAS and safety procedures, providing transparency and peace of mind for shops and customers.

“We’re confident that our new platform will revolutionize how shops approach ADAS calibration,” said Kirk Carlisle, 1Source ADAS Product Manager. “By leveraging AI, we’re able to deliver a solution to shops seeking ways to get the data needed to repair the vehicle correctly without spending hours looking for what they need to do it.”

1Source ADAS will showcase its new AI-powered calibration reporting platform at Booth #36241 at the SEMA Show from November 5th to November 8th. Visit their booth for a live demonstration and to learn more about how their platform can transform your ADAS workflow.

About 1Source ADAS

1Source ADAS is a leading provider of innovative ADAS solutions for the collision repair industry. Our AI-powered platform simplifies ADAS, determining the required calibrations, pre-calibration requirements, and safety inspections. The platform streamlines workflows and helps shops deliver high-quality repairs. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, 1Source ADAS is committed to helping shops thrive in the age of ADAS. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit HTTP://1sourceadas.com .