Debut Picture Book, from Author Stephanie Henson, About School Refusal to be Released August 2024

Stephanie Henson, a West Chester resident and part-time Ocean City, NJ resident, has inked a deal with Tielmour Press to bring her debut picture book, No School, My Rules! to readers. Additionally, her debut middle grade book, Share Faire Famous, was released by Oh MG Press in June and hit Number One New Release status on Amazon in Children’s books on Peer Pressure.

No School, My Rules! is a heartfelt story that takes readers on a lyrical journey through the eyes of a child who questions the need for school but ultimately realize the value of education. It’s already garnering attention and has been given a Five Star Rating from Readers Favorite and received a “Get It” designation from Kirkus, who called the book, “A validating, encouraging voice for kids with school-related anxiety.”

No School, My Rules! is now up for pre-sale online through Amazon and the Tielmour Press site. The official release of this Picture Book is August 15, 2024, just in time for “Back to School Season.” Perfect for kids ages 4 to 8 who may have jitters or anxiety associated with going to school. A release party has been planned for August 21, 2024 at Monkey Fish Toys in West Chester from 6pm to 7pm EST.

Stephanie resides with her family in West Chester, Pennsylvania, but her roots trace back to Central, New Jersey. She also spends her summers in Ocean City, NJ. She holds a degree in Communications and a Publishing and Professional Writing Certificate from Rider University. Stephanie is an active member of SCBWI (Eastern PA Chapter) and has achieved recognition as a 2024 SCBWI Virtual Conference Scholarship winner. Her work has been featured in both print and online publications, including several delightful children’s poems. Notably, her debut Children’s Poetry book, published in collaboration with Experiments in Fiction, soared to the top spot as a Number One New Release in Children’s Poetry on Amazon (ebook). Beyond her literary pursuits, Stephanie empathizes with underrepresented creators who battle chronic illnesses, particularly due to her own experience with Psoriatic Arthritis. When she’s not immersed in words, Stephanie indulges in reading, theater, mindless web searches, Netflix marathons, sunflowers, sports, and all things related to coffee!

Stephanie plans to organize book signings across Pennsylvania and select locations in Delaware and New Jersey. Stephanie encourages everyone to put in a request for it at their local bookstores and preferred libraries. For more information, please visit stephanie-henson.weebly.com