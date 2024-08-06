LatentBridge Appoints Jayant Kumar as Their Managing Director, India

Leading AI firm, LatentBridge, announced Jayant Kumar as their Managing Director in India today. This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in LatentBridge’s growth and its mission to enable digital transformation across Financial Services, Legal, and Healthcare sectors with AI. Jayant has led teams across multiple geographies, driving organisational growth and spearheading digital transformation programs across BFSI and telecom domain.

Jayant brings a wealth of experience to LatentBridge from LTIMindtree Ltd, where he excelled as an account head for Capital Markets and Banking. His expertise spans group strategy, business growth, customer relationship management, and partnerships for digital transformation. With a proven track record of managing large teams delivering to enterprise clients, Jayant has driven the ideation, building conceptualisation, and rollout of innovative products in the Banking and Telecom verticals.

Hema Gandhi, CEO of LatentBridge, said, “We are excited to welcome Jayant Kumar to LatentBridge to intensify our growth plans. Given our strong international client base, and our large talent pool in India, his expertise will provide our clients with the vision to adopt, scale, and accelerate their digital journey to stay competitive, drive efficiency and enhance productivity. Jayant’s experience in scaling transformational programs for enterprises with a clear sight of ROI, is hugely valuable.”

Jayant Kumar commented, “LatentBridge, with its extensive expertise in AI and intelligent automation, is uniquely placed to help enterprises in adopting technology and accelerating their digital journey with its AI products and solutions. I am excited to join their visionary team at this inflection point and enable further growth by delivering continued value to our clients and propel them to build resilient businesses and gain competitive edge.”

Prior to joining LatentBridge, Jayant held significant leadership roles at Barclays and Tech Mahindra, contributing extensively to both the Telecom and BFSI sectors. He has successfully led global teams, delivering exceptional results in Finance, Treasury, Risk & Compliance within Enterprise functions.

LatentBridge is a digitalisation firm that offers a transformative technology platform for enterprises looking to accelerate their digital initiatives. Our platform streamlines the identification, building, and management of transformation projects using innovative technologies like AI, data analytics, and machine learning. With our best-in-class AI solutions and knowledge search products, we drive productivity and efficiency enhancements and unlocks their business potential.

For more information, visit www.latentbridge.com

