Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Kowloon City

Fatal traffic accident in Kowloon City **************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Kowloon City this afternoon (August 3) in which a woman died.

At 5.45pm, a private car driven by a 37-year-old man was travelling along the north bound of Ma Hang Chung Road. Upon approaching 3 Ma Hang Chung Road, it reportedly knocked down a 90-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The woman was trapped under the car and subsequently rescued. Sustaining multiple injuries, she was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 6.19pm.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon West is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 9062.