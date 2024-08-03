Hong Kong – HKETO Jakarta presents symphony of Hong Kong arts and culture to Malaysia in August (with photos)

HKETO Jakarta presents symphony of Hong Kong arts and culture to Malaysia in August (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta (HKETO Jakarta) is bringing three renowned Hong Kong arts groups to Malaysia in August, presenting a feast of Hong Kong’s arts and culture to the local audience.



The Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (HKCO) staged the first concert in Kuala Lumpur today (August 3). Speaking at a reception before the event, the Director-General of the HKETO Jakarta, Miss Libera Cheng, said that Hong Kong is forging ahead with its development into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. With an increase in the annual provision for cultural exchanges to $70 million as announced by the Chief Executive in his Policy Address last year, more arts groups will be supported to perform outside Hong Kong to promote the development of cultural and creative industries.



“Our people-to-people exchanges have elevated significantly following the Chief Executive’s visit to Malaysia in July last year. Apart from organising cultural events, the HKETO Jakarta is working closely with the newly established Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency to deepen connections with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) such as Malaysia, encouraging local industry players to leverage the various mega events and policy measures in Hong Kong to go global.”



Also attending the reception were the Education Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Mr Zhao Changtao, and senior representatives of the local business and academic sectors.



The HKCO will present another concert in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow (August 4) before performing in Penang next Wednesday (August 7). This tour is part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.



In addition, this year sees the Hong Kong Dance Company’s first participation in the George Town Festival (GTF), delivering two performances in Penang today and tomorrow. The HKETO Jakarta also attended earlier the GTF’s opening ceremony alongside the Chief Minister of Penang, Mr Chow Kon Yeow, the Penang State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy, Mr Wong Hon Wai, and the diplomatic envoys of various countries to Malaysia.



Separately, the Asian Youth Orchestra will host a concert in Kuala Lumpur on August 19 as part of its Asia tour this year, marking the group’s return to Malaysia after 13 years.



The HKETO Jakarta will continue to organise a series of events in Malaysia and other countries under its purview this year, encompassing a wide range of arts and cultural elements to foster closers ties between the peoples of Hong Kong and ASEAN member states.