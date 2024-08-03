Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects incoming passenger drug trafficking case at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs detects incoming passenger drug trafficking case at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (August 2) detected an incoming passenger drug trafficking case at Hong Kong International Airport and seized about 10 kilograms of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about $5 million.

A 21 year-old male passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Paris, France via Bangkok, Thailand yesterday. During customs clearance, Customs officers found the batch of suspected ketamine was concealed in ten packs of food packages inside his check-in baggage. The man was subsequently arrested.

The arrested man has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. He will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on August 5.

Following the increasing number of visitors to Hong Kong, Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).