Hong Kong – Immigration Headquarters Opening Ceremony (with photos)

Immigration Headquarters Opening Ceremony (with photos) *******************************************************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, today (August 3), officiated at the opening ceremony of the new Immigration Headquarters located in Tseung Kwan O.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Chan recalled that during his tenure as the Director of Immigration, he had repeated in-depth discussions with his colleagues in the Immigration Department and officers of the Government Property Agency, and it was finally decided to build a new headquarters for the Immigration Department (ImmD) in Tseung Kwan O. He also said that the new headquarters, which were near the Tseung Kwan O and Tiu Keng Leng MTR Stations and easily accessible by various modes of public transport, would bring convenience to the public in using the services of the ImmD.

Mr Chan also said that relocating the headquarters was absolutely no easy task. All ImmD staff members must be united as one. Every process of the project, from design to preparation and implementation of the relocation plan, was carried out with meticulous attention to detail to ensure that the services and operation of the department would not be affected by the relocation. The new headquarters have commenced operation without hiccups, and credit must go to all colleagues in the ImmD for their commendable efforts.

Mr Chan emphasised that as the time changed, the responsibilities shouldered and services provided by the ImmD were also ever increasing. He hoped that the ImmD would continue to uphold four principles in its work, namely to steadfastly strengthen the defence for safeguarding national security; to zealously innovate and seek breakthroughs; to vigorously promote the economic development of Hong Kong; and to proactively integrate into the national development.

The Director of Immigration, Mr Benson Kwok, thanked the Chief Secretary for Administration and the guests for attending the Opening Ceremony and witnessing the historical moment of the Immigration Department. On the other hand, Mr Kwok said, “The Immigration Headquarters consists of two buildings, namely the Administration Tower and the Enforcement Tower. It represents the image of the Immigration Department that places equal importance on service provision and law enforcement, and symbolizes the Department’s firm commitment to serving the public and striving to maintain the stability and prosperity of the country and Hong Kong.”

The Immigration Headquarters, located at 61 Po Yap Road, Tseung Kwan O, has commenced operation on June 11, 2024 to provide services to the public.

For information on public transport services for travelling to the Immigration Headquarters and the opening hours of its offices, please visit the following webpage: www.immd.gov.hk/eng/imm_hq.html