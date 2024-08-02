Author Dennis Sullivan’s New Book, “Thoughts About God and Life,” Invites Readers to Consider the Impact God and Their Beliefs Can Have on Their Daily Existence

Dennis Sullivan, a loving husband and father who has been a priest, a lawyer, and a utility executive, has completed his new book, “Thoughts about God and Life”: a collection of profound reflections that delve into the fundamental questions of faith, existence, and connection with the divine.

“Thoughts about God and life,” writes Sullivan. “The book is just that, a number of short reflections about our Creator and the lives we live. It considers our beliefs about God. Is our image of God big enough? Do we picture God near enough? And the book acknowledges we all live imperfectly, in an imperfect world, yet it affirms that even with our faults, God is loving and forgiving and is Father.

“How people believe (or do not believe) in God affects their whole lives and every action. With short reflections, this book seeks to help the reader think about these issues. The hope is that each of us can improve with the belief that a powerful, almighty, caring, Father-God is with us.

“The message is positive and encouraging, in nontechnical language, and is written for ordinary people living in complicated and often unexpected circumstances. Its tone is good news, the good news of the Gospel. In Scripture, God says, ‘I will live with them and move among them, and I will be their God and they shall be my people’ (2 Corinthians 6:6).”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Sullivan’s thought-provoking series is a compelling exploration of faith and spirituality, offering readers a chance to deepen their understanding of God’s love and their own journey towards spiritual fulfillment. Insightful and engaging, “Thoughts about God and Life” is poised to inspire and uplift readers seeking clarity and peace in their spiritual journey.

