P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Allison P. Hart a VIP for Summer/Fall 2024

Allison P. Hart of Nashville, Tennessee was named a VIP for summer/fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field.

About Allison P. Hart

Allison P. Hart is the CEO of Bling On Things, LLC, where she is responsible for the overall operations and management, sales, marketing, and creation of a wide range of apparel and décor items, each meticulously crafted with thrifted jewelry, rhinestones, and pearls.

A Caribbean-born artist, Hart infuses each piece with her unique approach to artistry, melding sustainability with luxurious creativity to create unparalleled masterpieces. She collaborates with her clients regarding color, design, layout, and specific details to ensure every piece is a timeless classic.

“We don’t just offer art; we create an experience where you’re the co-artist, choosing themes, colors, and forms that speak directly to your soul,” said Hart. “Our high-end bling rhinestones infuse the rustic charm of Tennessee into each custom masterpiece, offering you not just a piece of art, but a slice of Southern heaven, personalized to perfection.”

A recipient of numerous P.O.W.E.R. accolades, Hart was selected as the Woman of the Month for both November 2023 and April 2024. She was also chosen to be showcased on the famous billboards in Times Square in June 2024. The iconic billboards are located in the heart of New York City. With approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, Times Square is one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.

When Allison is not working, she enjoys cooking, traveling, family, and being with her friends.

For more information visit www.blingonthings.com

